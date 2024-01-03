en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Pleasanton Police Seek Public’s Help in Sexual Investigation

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Pleasanton Police Seek Public’s Help in Sexual Investigation

The Pleasanton Police Department is currently in the process of identifying an individual connected to a sexual investigation. On their social media platforms, they released a video containing images of this person of interest, urging the public to aid them in their search.

Person of Interest Sought

The person in question was last recorded on camera on December 1, 2023, inside an undisclosed store. The individual was clad in a red crewneck sweatshirt, black pants, and a New Era baseball cap. The precise details of the investigation have been kept under wraps, with the police refraining from divulging any further information about the case.

Public Assistance Required

The Pleasanton Police Department is actively soliciting the public’s assistance in identifying the person of interest. Recognizing the potential power of collective effort, they are appealing to anyone who might have knowledge about the person to step forward. The department can be contacted at 925-931-5170.

On-going Investigation

With the investigation still in progress, the police have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the case. While the public is kept in the dark about the details surrounding the investigation, the urgency of the police’s appeal suggests the gravity of the situation. As the search for the person of interest continues, the Pleasanton community waits with bated breath, hopeful for a swift resolution to the case.

0
Crime United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Daring Midnight ATM Heist Shakes Shaunavon, RCMP on the Hunt
In a bold midnight heist, the quiet town of Shaunavon was rocked by an audacious ATM theft on December 30. The Shaunavon RCMP is in hot pursuit of two suspects involved in this daring crime. The incident unfolded at a local business, where the culprits, using chains and a truck, forcibly detached the ATM. Break-In
Daring Midnight ATM Heist Shakes Shaunavon, RCMP on the Hunt
Armed Robbery at Hanover Gas Station: Police Seek Public Assistance
6 mins ago
Armed Robbery at Hanover Gas Station: Police Seek Public Assistance
Fatal Gangland Feud Unfolds at Dublin Restaurant on Christmas Eve
6 mins ago
Fatal Gangland Feud Unfolds at Dublin Restaurant on Christmas Eve
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
4 mins ago
Illegal Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives in Iran Amidst a Rising Tide of Counterfeit Beverages
Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault
5 mins ago
Music Artists T.I. and Tiny Strongly Deny Allegations of Sexual Assault
Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law's Murder
6 mins ago
Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law's Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
38 seconds
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
39 seconds
Unfavorable Weather Challenges High School Ski Season in Maine and Montana
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
1 min
Cleaner Cooking Fuels Show Limited Impact on Infant Health in Low-Resource Settings, Study Finds
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
2 mins
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
2 mins
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
2 mins
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
2 mins
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
3 mins
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
48 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app