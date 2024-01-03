Pleasanton Police Seek Public’s Help in Sexual Investigation

The Pleasanton Police Department is currently in the process of identifying an individual connected to a sexual investigation. On their social media platforms, they released a video containing images of this person of interest, urging the public to aid them in their search.

Person of Interest Sought

The person in question was last recorded on camera on December 1, 2023, inside an undisclosed store. The individual was clad in a red crewneck sweatshirt, black pants, and a New Era baseball cap. The precise details of the investigation have been kept under wraps, with the police refraining from divulging any further information about the case.

Public Assistance Required

The Pleasanton Police Department is actively soliciting the public’s assistance in identifying the person of interest. Recognizing the potential power of collective effort, they are appealing to anyone who might have knowledge about the person to step forward. The department can be contacted at 925-931-5170.

On-going Investigation

With the investigation still in progress, the police have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the case. While the public is kept in the dark about the details surrounding the investigation, the urgency of the police’s appeal suggests the gravity of the situation. As the search for the person of interest continues, the Pleasanton community waits with bated breath, hopeful for a swift resolution to the case.