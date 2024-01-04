Playful Fight Turns Deadly in Arlington: Neil Forestier Fatally Shot

In the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, a playful skirmish in an Arlington apartment ended in tragedy. Neil Forestier, a 27-year-old man, was fatally shot by an acquaintance, Joshua Kelly, 22, during a friendly fight. The altercation, which took place after a night out at the Creekside Alehouse & Grill, was supposed to be an amicable tussle, agreed upon by both parties to involve only minimal strength.

‘10%’ Strength Pact Ends in Fatality

Following their departure from the local establishment, Forestier, his female companion, and Kelly returned to her apartment. It was there, around 3:30 a.m., that Forestier and Kelly began their playful fight. They had an agreement to use only ‘10%’ of their strength, a pact meant to keep the altercation light-hearted. However, events took a sudden, fatal turn.

Prior to the fight, Kelly had placed a handgun on the kitchen table. After being punched by Forestier, Kelly picked up the gun, reportedly with the intention of using its flashlight. Instead, the weapon discharged. Forestier was struck by the bullet, resulting in his instant death from a single gunshot wound.

Medical Examiner Rules Death a Homicide

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office classified Forestier’s death as a homicide. Despite Kelly’s attempts to provide medical assistance to Forestier, his efforts were in vain. The gunshot wound proved fatal. The unforeseen end to what was meant to be a playful fight has left those involved, and the local community, in shock and mourning.

Kelly Arrested on Second-Degree Murder Charges

In the aftermath of the shooting, Kelly was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was held in Snohomish County Jail on a $250,000 bail. During questioning, Kelly denied any intention to harm Forestier. However, he did admit that parts of his account changed upon being confronted by the police. As the case unfolds, the tragic event serves as a reminder of the potential dangers and repercussions of firearm presence in domestic environments, even in situations not traditionally associated with violence.