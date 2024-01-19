Plattsburgh Men Plead Guilty to Manslaughter, Await Lengthy Prison Sentences

Two individuals from Plattsburgh, Michael Rogeau and Michael Nastasia, have admitted to the charge of manslaughter in relation to the demise of 37-year-old Kenneth Darrah that transpired nearly a year ago in AuSable Chasm. The pair initially faced more severe accusations of second-degree murder along with other offenses but have now seen their charges reduced to manslaughter.

Motives Revealed

In an unexpected turn of events, the lessening of charges was contingent on the agreement that both Rogeau and Nastasia would disclose their motives behind the crime, a condition explicitly requested by the victim's family. The revelation of motives seeks to provide some closure to the family of the victim, who have been grappling with unanswered questions since the tragic event.

Guilty Plea Entered

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, the guilty pleas were entered on Wednesday, marking a significant development in this high-profile case. The pleas have set the stage for the sentencing phase, with the defendants now bracing for the impending consequences of their actions.

Impending Sentences

In the wake of their guilty pleas, Rogeau and Nastasia are set to face significant prison sentences exceeding a period of 20 years. In addition, they will be placed under supervision for an additional 5 years following their release, as part of their sentence. The severe punishment serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of their crime and the lasting impact it has had on the victim's family and the community.