Plateau State in Nigeria Faces Fresh Terror Threat Amidst Security Crisis

In the wake of a devastating massacre that claimed 195 lives across 17 communities in Plateau State, Nigeria, the specter of terror looms over the Pushit community in Mangu Local Government Area. This local populace has received a chilling letter from terrorists, warning of an impending attack just days after the Christmas Eve bloodbath. The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, Stanley Kavwam, revealed this disturbing development during an interview with Arise Television.

The local authorities are aware of the imminent threat and claim to be working on it. Yet, the villagers are living in a state of heightened fear, their sleep disrupted by the anxiety of an uncertain attack. The coordinated Christmas Eve attacks not only caused a significant loss of life but also displaced over 10,000 people who are now seeking refuge in various shelters across the state. The United Nations has responded to the crisis by calling for a probe into the Christmas Eve attack. Prominent figures, including President Bola Tinubu, have also expressed their condemnation of the attack, with the president ordering a manhunt for the assailants.

Insufficient Response from Security Forces

Despite the president’s directive and the public’s distress calls during the previous attack, the response from security forces is seen as insufficient. Kavwam pointed out that the military had prior knowledge of the attackers’ identity and hideouts and that there were warnings before the massacre. This has cast a shadow over the government’s responsibility to ensure the welfare and security of its people, as stipulated by the constitution. These ongoing threats and attacks are testing the government’s ability to protect its citizens against such acts of terror.

As the threat of another attack hangs over the Pushit community, there is a growing call for action against the perpetrators. The recent attacks have sparked a wave of public outrage, with many questioning the ability and commitment of the security forces to protect the citizens. The government and the security agencies are urged to act swiftly and decisively to prevent further loss of life and to bring the perpetrators to justice. The people of Plateau State and, indeed, all of Nigeria are waiting and watching to see how their government responds to this crisis, hoping for a swift end to this cycle of violence and terror.