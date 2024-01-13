Plaitford Village Hall Burglary: Police Investigation Underway

In a small village hall in Plaitford, nestled along Salisbury Road near Romsey, an uncanny event disrupted the tranquility on Monday, January 8. The Plaitford Village Hall, usually bustling with community activities, was the victim of a burglary. The incident, which saw the disappearance of keys and two gazebos, has stirred the local community and prompted an investigation by local authorities.

Burglary Unveiled

The police were alerted to the burglary at 4:36 pm and have since been delving into the case, following all potential leads. Their earnest efforts reflect the urgency to resolve the case and restore the sense of security within the community. A spokesperson for the police elucidated their commitment to the case, assuring that no stone would be left unturned in their pursuit of justice.

Public Appeal for Assistance

Plaitford Auction, which operates out of the village hall, has taken an active role in aiding the investigation. They have shared images on Facebook of the suspected burglar, captured by the hall’s vigilant CCTV cameras. The images show the suspect, a male yet unidentified by the authorities, in the act of the crime. In an attempt to obscure the car’s registration plate, the suspect employed a bin bag, adding a peculiar detail to the unfolding plot.

Police Seek Information

While the police continue their investigation, they are urging anyone with information related to the burglary to come forward. The reference number 44240010839 has been provided to assist in the process. Plaitford Village Hall, the centre of this incident, has also been approached for further details. As the investigation unfolds, the anticipation within the community builds, awaiting the resolution of this unforeseen event.