Plainfield Man Earns Three-Year Sentence for High-Speed Police Chase

On January 12, 2024, Edwin Dimas-Guerrero, a 22-year-old man from Plainfield, was handed a three-year prison sentence for leading a perilous high-speed car chase that wreaked havoc on the tranquil streets of Somerset County, New Jersey. This high-octane pursuit, which occurred back on October 24, 2022, resulted in significant damage to multiple police vehicles and risked the safety of residents and law enforcement officers alike.

Reckless Driving Sparks Police Pursuit

The incident was set in motion when Berkeley Heights Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the parking lot of the Brook Hill Swim Club in Watchung. The culprit, Dimas-Guerrero, was at the wheel of a 2019 Dodge Charger, conspicuously missing license plates. Defying orders to stop, Dimas-Guerrero bolted from the scene, showcasing dangerous driving behavior, such as charging into oncoming traffic.

Repeated Evasion and Confrontation

After the initial pursuit was discontinued due to escalating risks, police fatefully encountered Dimas-Guerrero once more in Warren. In a brazen act of defiance, he refused to halt and drove his vehicle straight towards a police vehicle at 60 mph. Despite damaging a Warren police vehicle, he persisted in his attempt to escape, eventually crashing into a tree— an abrupt end to his audacious escapade.

Upon Dimas-Guerrero's capture, police discovered an electronically controlled mechanical cover cunningly concealing his license plate. He ultimately pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and reckless driving. Alongside his prison sentence, he was also slapped with a hefty fine of $18,807.94, serving as restitution for the damages inflicted during his reckless rampage.