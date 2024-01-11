PJH Group’s Assistant Manager Caught Stealing: A Case of Workplace Theft

Assistant manager at the PJH Group, Peter Hodson, was apprehended committing theft at his workplace, as seen on CCTV. The incident unraveled when Hodson’s coworkers observed his car parked on company premises and raised concerns. The ensuing investigation led to the manager reviewing the CCTV footage, which depicted Hodson loading boxed shower units into his vehicle.

A Crime Unveiled

The initial confession from the 45-year-old Hodson admitted to the theft of six units, but a closer inspection of the footage revealed 25 shower units, valued at approximately £6,000, being stolen. With a record of previous convictions, Hodson pleaded guilty to theft by an employee at Bolton Crown Court.

The Downward Spiral

The defense painted a picture of Hodson as a ‘complex individual’, caught in a downward spiral during the time of the offense. It was further argued that he posed less of a threat compared to someone in a position with financial access, like a bookkeeper or accountant.

The Court’s Verdict

Despite the severity of his crimes, Hodson was sentenced to a 20-week prison term, suspended for 12 months. The court also ordered him to complete 16 rehabilitation activity days, 120 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £4,000 in compensation over a two-year period.