Pittsfield Man Charles Crosby Detained: Unregistered Handgun and Drugs Seized

In a shocking turn of events, Charles Crosby, a 36-year-old man, finds himself in a precarious situation after being detained by the Pittsfield Police. Crosby is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on February 5, following an incident that took place on January 26 on Bradford Street, Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Encounter with Pittsfield Police

In the late hours of that fateful day, Crosby was discovered lying on the street. Upon being approached by the officers, Crosby reacted in an unexpected manner, grabbing an officer's shirt and instigating a physical altercation. As the situation escalated, an officer noticed a semi-automatic handgun in Crosby's waistband, prompting swift action to secure the weapon.

A Scuffle and Subsequent Detainment

Things took a dramatic turn when Crosby resisted cooperation, forcing the police to use a Taser to subdue him. Once tased, Crosby was transported to the Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation. After ensuring his health stability, he was processed at the Pittsfield Police Station.

Incriminating Evidence and Charges

Further intensifying the situation, a bag containing white, rectangular pills was discovered within an open backpack lying near Crosby. The subsequent arraignment in the Berkshire District Court presented a startling list of charges. Crosby is accused of possessing an unregistered Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition, $1,531 in cash, two cellphones, approximately 34.6 grams of heroin, 146 Adderall pills, pills suspected to be Xanax, and additional ammunition. However, the specific charges arising from these items are yet to be detailed.

As this narrative unfolds, the pending dangerousness hearing on February 5 marks a crucial juncture in Crosby's tumultuous journey. In the wake of such unsettling revelations, the citizens of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, await justice.