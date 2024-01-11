en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Pitbull Shot by Police in Philadelphia Following Attack: Owner Left Grieving

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Pitbull Shot by Police in Philadelphia Following Attack: Owner Left Grieving

In a tragic incident unfolding in Philadelphia, a pitbull was shot by police after a violent altercation that involved an attack on a neighbor’s dog and its owner. The event took place on the 3600 block of Sepviva Street, turning a quiet neighborhood into a scene of distress.

Unleashed Chaos

The turmoil began when five pitbulls, residing in a backyard, initiated an attack on a small dog in an adjacent yard. The neighbor, attempting to intervene, was bitten multiple times in the ensuing chaos. Further, a woman who tried to rescue the small dog was also bitten, amplifying the severity of the incident.

The Police Intervention

Upon the arrival of the police, the pitbulls had retreated back into the home. However, two of the dogs charged at the officers, triggering a response that led to one of the pitbulls being shot in the leg. The condition of the injured pitbull remains unknown at this time.

Aftermath and Investigation

The small dog, subjected to the initial backyard attack, was rushed to a veterinarian in critical condition. The incident has not only shaken the community but also triggered an investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. The exact circumstances leading to the pitbull attack and the subsequent police shooting are currently under scrutiny.

While details continue to emerge, the incident underscores the often complex and emotional interplay between pet ownership, community safety, and law enforcement. The loss of the pitbull has left its owner grieving, evidencing the profound emotional toll such events can take. As we await further information on the condition of the police officer, the suspect, and any potential legal repercussions for the dog owner, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the unexpected tragedies that can arise in everyday life.

0
Crime Law Pets
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
43 seconds ago
Post Office Horizon Scandal: Call for Justice and Accountability Resounds
In the aftermath of one of the largest miscarriages of justice in recent British history, the Post Office Horizon scandal, government minister Kevin Hollinrake has called for those responsible to face the consequences of their actions, including potential imprisonment. This scandal, which revolved around a flawed computer system provided by Fujitsu, led to over 700
Post Office Horizon Scandal: Call for Justice and Accountability Resounds
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
17 mins ago
Hollie Guard App: A Powerful Ally in the Fight Against Domestic Violence
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
17 mins ago
Rising Lawlessness in Brooklyn Following Arrival of Migrants
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
6 mins ago
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight
9 mins ago
Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight
Bronx Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Infant Son and Assault on Pregnant Partner
15 mins ago
Bronx Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Infant Son and Assault on Pregnant Partner
Latest Headlines
World News
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
28 seconds
Hubert Hurkacz Begins Journey at Australian Open with First Challenger
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
3 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
4 mins
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
6 mins
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
7 mins
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
10 mins
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
10 mins
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
10 mins
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app