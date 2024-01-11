Pine Bluff Man Arrested Amid Series of Copper Wire Thefts

In the city of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, an alleged series of copper wire thefts has led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man, John Cody Mayberry. The Pine Bluff Police Department was alerted to the suspicious activity by a vigilant citizen on January 1, who reported witnessing Mayberry cutting large quantities of AT&T wire on West 8th Avenue. This report set in motion a series of events that led to Mayberry’s arrest.

Increased Police Patrolling

In response to the tip-off, the police department increased patrols in areas that had seen a spike in copper wire thefts. This strategic decision was made to ensure the safety of local businesses and residents, as well as to apprehend the individual responsible for the thefts. It was on January 9, during one of these intensified patrols, that an officer spotted a man who fit Mayberry’s description on West 6th Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. This sighting prompted a vehicle pursuit, culminating in Mayberry’s apprehension.

Charges and Detention

Mayberry is now held at the Jefferson County Detention Center. He faces a slew of charges, including criminal attempted theft and impairing the operation of a vital public facility. The severity of these charges highlights the risk that such thefts pose to the community’s infrastructure and the potential disruption of essential services.

Possible Connection to Previous Thefts

Investigators are currently exploring the possibility that Mayberry may be connected to a string of similar thefts reported since September 2023. In one such incident from that month, another individual was detained for stealing spools of copper wire from AT&T, estimated to be worth over $8,500. If found guilty, Mayberry could face serious repercussions, adding to his existing legal challenges, which include pending theft and drug-related charges from previous arrests.