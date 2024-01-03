Pimpri Chinchwad Police Launches Crackdown on Organised Crime: 357 Implicated

In an unprecedented move, the Pimpri Chinchwad police in December 2023 initiated action against 12 gangs under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), resulting in 51 cases throughout the year. This action implicates a total of 357 individuals, including three jewelers accused of acquiring stolen jewelry from chain snatchers.

A Cohort of Crime

These gangs are based in various localities, with four originating from Sangvi, two each from Nigdi and Pimpri, and one each from Wakad, Chakan, Bhosari, and Chikali. Together, the 60 members of these gangs could be facing serious charges such as murder, attempted murder, dacoity, robbery, extortion, and illegal arms possession, if convicted.

MCOCA: A Powerful Tool Against Organised Crime

The action against these gangs is endorsed by the additional commissioner of police, Vasant Pardeshi, who is authorized under MCOCA to sanction proposals for such cases put forth by the respective police stations.

Significant Court Ruling

In a related development, the Bombay High Court has ruled that an accused does not have the right to seek default bail solely because the MCOCA was invoked after the filing of the chargesheet under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) offense. This ruling came during the default bail plea of Amit Bhogale and Vaibhav Aglave, who were initially charged for murder under the IPC and subsequently booked under the stringent MCOCA. The court observed that the investigation under the MCOCA was a continuation of the earlier investigation for the IPC offence, and therefore, no right to default bail would subsist even if MCOCA was invoked after the chargesheet was filed.