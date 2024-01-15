en English
Aviation

Pilot Assaulted by Irate Passenger Over Flight Delay: Sparks Outrage

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:56 am EST
Pilot Assaulted by Irate Passenger Over Flight Delay: Sparks Outrage

An incident of an irate passenger physically assaulting a pilot on an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Goa has sparked widespread condemnation. The event took place on January 14, 2024, due to a critical delay of over 10 hours resulting from dense fog conditions in North India. The viral video of the assault has caused a stir on social media, raising questions about passenger behavior and airline policies.

Unruly Passenger Assaults Pilot Over Flight Delay

The passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, lost his temper following a prolonged wait for the IndiGo flight to take off. In a heated moment caught on camera, Kataria slapped the pilot as he was announcing flight delays due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations. This incident occurred after the original crew had been replaced in adherence to the guidelines.

Legal Action and Consequences

Following the incident, the airline has lodged a complaint, and the police have initiated legal action against Kataria. He was deboarded and handed over to central security forces. An FIR has been registered, and Kataria may face severe consequences, including potential inclusion on the airline’s ‘no-fly list’.

Public Response and Airline’s Accountability

The incident has led to a heated debate online. While some sympathize with Kataria’s frustration over the delay, others demand consequences for his actions. This situation has also brought to light a series of complaints against IndiGo, including incidents of delay, cancellation, and perceived lack of communication, casting a shadow on the airline’s operational standards.

Aviation Crime India
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

