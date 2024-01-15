Pilot Assaulted by Irate Passenger Over Flight Delay: Sparks Outrage

An incident of an irate passenger physically assaulting a pilot on an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Goa has sparked widespread condemnation. The event took place on January 14, 2024, due to a critical delay of over 10 hours resulting from dense fog conditions in North India. The viral video of the assault has caused a stir on social media, raising questions about passenger behavior and airline policies.

Unruly Passenger Assaults Pilot Over Flight Delay

The passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria, lost his temper following a prolonged wait for the IndiGo flight to take off. In a heated moment caught on camera, Kataria slapped the pilot as he was announcing flight delays due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations. This incident occurred after the original crew had been replaced in adherence to the guidelines.

Legal Action and Consequences

Following the incident, the airline has lodged a complaint, and the police have initiated legal action against Kataria. He was deboarded and handed over to central security forces. An FIR has been registered, and Kataria may face severe consequences, including potential inclusion on the airline’s ‘no-fly list’.

Public Response and Airline’s Accountability

The incident has led to a heated debate online. While some sympathize with Kataria’s frustration over the delay, others demand consequences for his actions. This situation has also brought to light a series of complaints against IndiGo, including incidents of delay, cancellation, and perceived lack of communication, casting a shadow on the airline’s operational standards.