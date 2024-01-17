'Pillowcase Rapist' Ronald Feldmeier Sentenced for Neglecting Sex Offender Registry

Convicted sex offender Ronald Feldmeier, notorious for his 'pillowcase rapist' epithet accrued in the 1980s, has received a six-year prison sentence for failing to register as a sex offender following his 2019 release. Feldmeier, having already served around 35 years behind bars, relocated to Bakersfield in an attempt to reintegrate into society and pursue educational opportunities.

Feldmeier's Failure to Comply with Registration Regulations

After Feldmeier transferred to a Bakersfield sober living facility, he neglected to update his registration with the Bakersfield Police Department within the mandated five-day window. Instead, he only rectified this oversight 27 days later, prompted by a notification from his parole officer.

Alzheimer's Disease: A Contributing Factor?

Feldmeier's attorney posited Alzheimer's disease as a potential factor in his client's failure to promptly update his registration, emphasizing the harsh treatment Feldmeier endured in prison and his reluctance to reenter such an environment. However, the prosecutor contested this explanation, noting that forgetfulness does not exempt individuals from legal obligations. The prosecutor further suggested that Feldmeier's delay in updating his address could have been an attempt to evade the social backlash associated with his criminal past.

Additional Charges for Feldmeier

Alongside this, Feldmeier is confronted with separate charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment following allegations from a woman claiming she was compelled to leap from his moving vehicle in a desperate bid for freedom. A prior hearing on these charges resulted in a deadlocked jury, with a subsequent hearing slated for later this month.