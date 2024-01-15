en English
Pie Tycoon’s Grandson Charged with Friend’s Murder: A Tragic Christmas Eve in Cardiff

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
On the eve of Christmas in the year 2023, a tragic event unfolded in the city of Cardiff that shocked the nation. Dylan Thomas, the 23-year-old grandson of the late Sir Gilbert Stanley Thomas, a renowned Welsh businessman and founder of the iconic Peter’s pies brand, has been charged with the murder of his best friend, William Bush. The incident occurred in a car park adjacent to Llandaff Cathedral, a location known for its serenity and historical significance.

A Tale of Two Friends

Both Dylan Thomas and William Bush, also 23, shared a rich history. They were not just housemates residing in a property owned by Thomas’s grandparents and rugby legend Sir Gareth Edwards, but had also attended the same private school. Their bond was so strong that they were often referred to as ‘best friends’. However, this bond was shattered when Bush was found dead, leading to Thomas being charged with his murder.

The Aftermath of the Incident

The Bush family is reeling from the loss of their beloved son. Described as a loyal, funny, and caring individual, William’s absence has left a void that cannot be filled. Dylan Thomas, a computer programmer by profession, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 28, and is scheduled to face the Cardiff crown court on February 2, 2024.

Legacy of Sir Gilbert Stanley Thomas

Sir Gilbert Stanley Thomas, grandfather of Dylan, was a significant figure in the Welsh business landscape. His notable achievements include the sale of Peter’s Food Services for £95 million in 1988. As of 2013, he and his brother Peter have a combined net worth of £230 million, as estimated by The Sunday Times. However, the recent incident involving his grandson has cast a dark shadow over his illustrious legacy.

Business Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

