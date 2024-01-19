Piduguralla Primary School Teacher Accused of Rape: SCRC Orders Thorough Investigation

Under the seemingly serene canopy of Brahmanapalli village in Piduguralla, a horrifying incident has come to light. A primary school teacher, entrusted with nurturing minds and safeguarding the innocence of children, stands accused of a heinous crime - the rape of an eight-year-old student. The State Child Rights Commission (SCRC), upon taking cognizance of the case, has directed the district administration and education department to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within a stringent timeframe of three days.

Advertisment

Unfolding of a Nightmare

The accused, an educator at a government school, reportedly lured his young victim to his residence under false pretenses. The unsuspecting girl, trusting her teacher, walked into a trap where she was drugged, raped, and threatened into silence. The crime came to light not through a confession or a witness, but when the girl fell seriously ill and required medical attention. Her parents admitted her to a local hospital, and from there she was transferred to Guntur GGH for advanced treatment, where the harsh reality of the assault was medically confirmed.

Response and Ramifications

Advertisment

Responding to the incident, SCRC member Bathula Padmavathi didn't mince her words. She emphasized the gravity of the situation and assured that stern action would be taken against the perpetrator once the investigation concludes. Padmavathi highlighted the revered status of teachers in Indian society, stating that their role extends beyond education to also safeguarding their students. This incident, she said, was a gross violation of that trust.

Ensuring Justice and Preventing Recurrence

The Piduguralla police have registered a case and are on the pursuit of truth and justice. Meanwhile, the SCRC has mandated the establishment of measures to prevent such incidents from recurring. This incident has not only violated the innocence of a child, but also tainted the sanctity of the teacher-student relationship. As the village of Brahmanapalli and the larger society grapple with the revelations, the hope is that justice will be served and steps will be taken to ensure the safety of children in educational institutions.