Phuket Cracks Down on Foreign Mafia to Curb Money Laundering and Ensure Public Safety

Phuket, a premier tourist destination, is taking serious measures against the influence of foreign mafias, following directives from the highest levels of Thai government. Pol Lt Col Khetrat Chansin, the director of the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor), announced the crackdown at a meeting chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Sattha Tongkham, highlighting the government's commitment to combat money laundering and illegal activities perpetrated by foreigners.

Strategic Enforcement and Public Involvement

Under the guidance of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), the OrSor team's mission in Phuket includes following up on cases involving influential figures, with a special focus on foreign individuals engaged in business and potentially illegal activities. The initiative is part of a broader campaign to "help and cure the suffering" of the people, aiming to reclaim public spaces and ensure they are free from encroachment by any illegal entities. Khetrat emphasized the need for law enforcement to act rigorously within legal frameworks to prevent Thailand, and Phuket specifically, from becoming a haven for money laundering.

High-Profile Case Sparks Action

The urgency of the crackdown was underscored by the case of Swiss citizen Urs Fehr, accused of physically assaulting a Thai female doctor, which has prompted a swift response from local authorities. Phuket Police and Immigration are closely coordinating to ensure that justice is served, including the potential revocation of Fehr's stay permit upon legal conviction. This incident has shed light on the broader issue of foreign nationals' involvement in criminal activities and the use of Thai property and businesses as fronts for illegitimate operations.

Government and Community Collaboration

Efforts to eradicate the influence of foreign mafias extend beyond law enforcement, with a call for public vigilance and the use of online communication tools to report suspicious activities. The government's approach combines strict legal action with community engagement to safeguard the welfare of its citizens and the integrity of its economy. Vice Governor Sattha highlighted the ongoing investigations into foreign business operations, stressing the importance of compliance with Thai laws regarding ownership and operation to prevent exploitation and ensure social order.

The campaign against foreign mafia in Phuket reflects a decisive stance by Thai authorities to protect national interests and maintain the country's reputation as a safe, welcoming destination for tourists. By addressing the root causes of criminal activities and ensuring strict enforcement of laws, Thailand aims to foster a secure environment for both its residents and visitors from around the world.