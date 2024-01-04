Phone Scam Targets Marin County Residents with False Jury Duty Threats

Marin County, a picturesque region in Northern California, has become the latest target of a phone scam involving fraudulent threats of arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) recently alerted the public to an ongoing scam, citing an uptick in reports of such incidents.

Impersonation of MCSO Staff

The scam operates under a well-rehearsed script. Scammers impersonate MCSO staff, contacting residents and claiming that a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to failure to appear in court for jury duty. The conversation soon turns to the supposed ‘fine’ that can prevent this arrest.

The Demand for Payment

The scammers then demand payment for the alleged fine, often requesting money through gift cards or other non-traditional payment methods. This, however, is a clear indication of the scam, as no legitimate law enforcement agency conducts transactions in this manner.

MCSO’s Clarification and Appeal

The MCSO has taken to social media to debunk these claims. In a Facebook post, they clarified that neither they nor any other law enforcement agency would ever ask for fines or penalties to be paid through gift cards or similar methods. They further urged individuals who have fallen prey to the scam, shared banking information, or incurred financial losses to contact them for assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating these incidents, and the perpetrators remain at large. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, always verify the identity of the caller, and report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities. In the end, it is a reminder that scams continue to evolve, and the public’s awareness and caution are the first lines of defense.