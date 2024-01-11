Phoenix Tragedy: Teenager Anthony Cornelius Fatally Shot, Suspect Sought

In the heart of Phoenix, a tragic incident unfolded on a seemingly ordinary Tuesday evening. An 18-year-old teenager, Anthony Cornelius, was found lifeless, fatally wounded by a gunshot. The echoes of this event continue to resonate, with the Phoenix police and community grappling with the reality of violence that has claimed a young life.

Discovery of the Shooting

The shocking discovery was made at a home located near Ninth and Mohave streets. Responding to a call reporting a shooting, Phoenix police officers rushed to the scene, only to find Cornelius already succumbed to his injuries. The grimness of the night was punctuated by the harsh reality of a life cut short, a chilling reminder of the potential dangers lurking within the city’s boundaries.

The Ongoing Investigation

The case currently remains under investigation, with the authorities actively hunting for the mysterious perpetrator of the act. The identity of the suspect remains shrouded in obscurity, a blurred figure in the unfolding drama. The authorities are fervently piecing together the puzzle, hoping to bring justice to Cornelius and his grieving family.

Phoenix Police’s Appeal to the Public

Cognizant of the need for public cooperation in such cases, the Phoenix police have issued a public appeal for information. Recognizing the potential fear of retaliation, they have emphasized the option for individuals to provide information anonymously. The numbers to connect with the authorities have been made public – 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). The term ‘Silent Witness’ has been highlighted, referencing those brave individuals who, while preserving their anonymity, aid the police in solving crimes.