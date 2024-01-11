en English
Crime

Phoenix Tragedy: Teenager Anthony Cornelius Fatally Shot, Suspect Sought

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
In the heart of Phoenix, a tragic incident unfolded on a seemingly ordinary Tuesday evening. An 18-year-old teenager, Anthony Cornelius, was found lifeless, fatally wounded by a gunshot. The echoes of this event continue to resonate, with the Phoenix police and community grappling with the reality of violence that has claimed a young life.

Discovery of the Shooting

The shocking discovery was made at a home located near Ninth and Mohave streets. Responding to a call reporting a shooting, Phoenix police officers rushed to the scene, only to find Cornelius already succumbed to his injuries. The grimness of the night was punctuated by the harsh reality of a life cut short, a chilling reminder of the potential dangers lurking within the city’s boundaries.

The Ongoing Investigation

The case currently remains under investigation, with the authorities actively hunting for the mysterious perpetrator of the act. The identity of the suspect remains shrouded in obscurity, a blurred figure in the unfolding drama. The authorities are fervently piecing together the puzzle, hoping to bring justice to Cornelius and his grieving family.

Phoenix Police’s Appeal to the Public

Cognizant of the need for public cooperation in such cases, the Phoenix police have issued a public appeal for information. Recognizing the potential fear of retaliation, they have emphasized the option for individuals to provide information anonymously. The numbers to connect with the authorities have been made public – 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). The term ‘Silent Witness’ has been highlighted, referencing those brave individuals who, while preserving their anonymity, aid the police in solving crimes.

Crime United States
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

