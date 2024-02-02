Phoenix Man Arrested for Non-Compliance with Sex Offender Registration

On January 25th, the Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD) in Arizona arrested 44-year-old Phoenix man, Kevin David West, for his failure to register as a sex offender and for two outstanding warrants. West's arrest shines a light on the importance of adhering to registration requirements stipulated by law, and the seriousness with which these matters are viewed by law enforcement agencies.

Two Outstanding Warrants

One of the warrants for West's arrest was issued by the Arizona Department of Corrections for a parole violation. The other was issued by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, again on grounds of non-compliance with the legal requirement for sex offenders to register. These warrants demonstrate the severity of failing to adhere to legal obligations, particularly those related to sex offender registration.

Concerned Citizen's Report Leads to Arrest

The arrest occurred after a concerned citizen reported West's presence and non-compliance in a Sierra Vista mobile home. Acting on this information, the Sierra Vista Police Department dispatched officers to the 600 Block of Busby Drive. It was here that they confirmed West's warrants and lack of registration, leading to his subsequent arrest.

West was booked into the Cochise County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond. This underscores the Sierra Vista Police Department's rigorous commitment to enforcing the state's sex offender registration laws, as defined by ARS 13-3821. The department has urged the public to report any individuals suspected of failing to properly register, further demonstrating its commitment to maintaining community safety and upholding the law.