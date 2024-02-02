Philippines: Man Arrested for Alleged Dating App Fraud and Drug Possession

In a shocking turn of events in the Philippines, a man named Jermiah Jaime Vergara was apprehended by the National Bureau of Investigation's (NBI) Cybercrime Division for allegedly defrauding a woman of over 500,000 pesos through a dating app. The unsuspecting victim reportedly encountered Vergara on the application in March 2023, where he proposed a tempting business opportunity related to a condominium unit.

An Unveiling Deception

Enticed by the lucrative offer, the victim invested 350,000 pesos, which was supposed to secure a 10 percent stake in the condominium property. She was promised a share of the property's income, a proposition that seemed too good to pass up. However, the narrative took a drastic turn when, despite her hefty investment, Vergara continued to solicit additional funds under various guises. These included expenses for real property tax, title transfer, and even costs for a supposedly impending trip to Paris.

The Awakening Suspicion

After parting with a staggering total of 765,000 pesos, the woman's suspicion was aroused when Vergara continued to demand more money. This prompted her to tip off the NBI, leading to the apprehension of Vergara. But the discovery made during his arrest added another layer of intrigue to the case.

Charges Beyond Fraud

Alongside the fraud charges, Vergara is now also facing accusations for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. These items were discovered during the course of his arrest, further tarnishing his image. As a result, he has undergone inquest proceedings before a prosecutor in Mandaluyong City, signaling the start of a potentially lengthy legal battle.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the perils lurking in the realm of online dating and the need for constant vigilance when engaging in financial transactions with strangers met on such platforms.