Philippines' CHED Commissioner Jo Mark Libre Dismissed for Grave Misconduct

In a decisive blow to corruption, the Ombudsman Office in the Philippines has decreed the dismissal of Commissioner Jo Mark Libre from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). Libre is charged with serious accusations of nepotism and grave misconduct, marking a significant development in the battle against institutional corruption.

The order for Libre's dismissal comes in the wake of a meticulous investigation by the Field Investigation Office under case number OMB-C-A-APR-23-0049. The decision, embodying the steadfast commitment of the Ombudsman to uphold transparency and accountability, has far-reaching repercussions for Libre.

Severe Penalties for Grave Misconduct

Libre's penalties include not only dismissal but also the cancellation of eligibility and the forfeiture of retirement benefits. Moreover, he faces perpetual disqualification for reemployment in government service, a caveat signifying the severity of his misconduct. However, the decision respects the rule of law, preserving Libre's accrued leave credits.

Even before his tenure at CHED, Libre had a history of misconduct. The Civil Service Commission Davao Region (CSC 11) had previously found him guilty in 2019 of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, fabrication of official documents, and conduct prejudicial to the service. Despite these findings, Libre was appointed as CHED Commissioner by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2022, a decision that now casts a long shadow over Duterte's legacy.

Ensuring Continuity of Education Services

In the aftermath of Libre's dismissal, CHED Chairman Popoy de Vera has taken swift action to prevent any disruption to educational services and programs. The oversight responsibilities of the 24 state universities and colleges, where Libre served as Chairman-designate, have been distributed among the remaining commission members. This decision ensures that the educational trajectory of countless students remains unaffected, highlighting the resilience of the Philippine educational system amidst the tumult.