Philippines' Bureau of Corrections Transfers 48 Inmates in Decongestion Effort

In a key move to alleviate overcrowding at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in the Philippines has successfully transferred 48 inmates to the Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte. This operation, a part of the government's ongoing efforts to decongest jails, was announced by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. on Sunday.

Execution of the Transfer

The transfer, undertaken on January 19th, was conducted by the NBP Custodial Force, supported by the BuCor Special Weapons and Tactics. The inmates arrived at their destination on Saturday afternoon, marking a significant step in the planned decongestion.

Breakdown of the Transferred Inmates

Of the transferred inmates, 23 hailed from the maximum security compound, while the remaining 25 were from the medium security compound. This strategic division demonstrates a balanced approach in addressing the issue of overcrowding across different security levels within the NBP.

A Step Towards Future Plans

This initiative not only addresses the present issue of overcrowding but also aligns with the government's future plans. The entire operation is a part of the preparation for the planned closure of the national penitentiary by 2028. The eventual goal is to transform NBP into a government center once all the inmates are relocated, marking a substantial shift in the landscape of the Philippine correctional system.