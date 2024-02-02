Philippine Senator Bong Go Denies Involvement with Davao Death Squad Amid ICC Investigation

In a recent public address, Philippine Senator Bong Go has emphatically denied allegations linking him to the infamous Davao Death Squad, a group with a notorious reputation for extrajudicial killings. His denial comes in response to accusations leveled at him by retired police officer Arturo Lascaas, who has claimed that Go, during his tenure as a special assistant to the then-Mayor of Davao City, Rodrigo Duterte, was instrumental in procuring a list of targets for the squad.

Go's Refutation and Lascaas' Allegations

In a vehement refutation, Senator Go has stated that former President Duterte never directed him to carry out any unlawful activities. He dismissed Lascaas' allegations as "pure lies and fabrications." He further emphasized that if there were any substance to Lascaas' claims, legal repercussions would have been initiated already. Presently focusing on his responsibilities as a senator, Go has downplayed the accusations, dismissing them as an antiquated and baseless tactic employed to smear others' reputations.

Lascaas' Confessions and the ICC's Investigation

Meanwhile, Lascaas has taken his confessions to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has initiated investigations into the killings associated with Duterte's anti-drug campaign commonly referred to as "Oplan Tokhang." The allegations made by the former Davao City cop have also touched upon Vice President Sara Duterte's alleged involvement in Oplan Tokhang and a purported drug smuggling ring. These claims have led to concerns for Lascaas' safety and resulted in his submission of a 186-page affidavit to the ICC for its pre-trial investigation.

The Marcos-Romualdez Clans, Dutertes, and Hopes for Accountability

The content of the allegations has also shed light on the ongoing feud between the Marcos-Romualdez clans and the Dutertes. Amidst the turmoil, hopes for accountability in the brutal war on drugs and justice for the victims of extrajudicial killings continue to be a beacon of optimism in a sea of political and societal unrest.