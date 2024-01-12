en English
Crime

Philippine Immigration Apprehends South Korean and Liberian Fugitives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
Philippine Immigration Apprehends South Korean and Liberian Fugitives

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines has successfully apprehended two foreign fugitives following separate operations in Mandaluyong and Taguig. The detainees are a South Korean national, Choe Young Sam, and a Liberian national, Abundo Nual Johnson, both accused of significant violations in their respective countries and in the Philippines.

A Massive Embezzlement Case

Choe Young Sam, 45, was arrested based on a warrant issued by the Wonnju branch of the Chuncheon district court in South Korea. The charges stem from his participation in a large-scale embezzlement case. Choe, along with his accomplices, is accused of siphoning off more than 4.6 billion Korean won (approximately $3.4 million) from medical reimbursements of a national health insurance program back in 2004.

Sexual Assault and Extortion Charges

Meanwhile, Abundo Nual Johnson, 35, faces serious allegations in the Philippines. With charges of sexual assault and extortion, Johnson is accused of confining a Filipino woman in his apartment and sexually assaulting her. He also allegedly extorted over 100,000 Philippine pesos from the victim. Further investigations revealed that Johnson had overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2023, adding an immigration violation to his charges.

Deportation Proceedings Underway

Both individuals are now facing deportation proceedings for being determined as undesirable aliens. Choe will be held under the custody of the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), while Johnson will be detained by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) during their respective trials.

The operation’s success demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the Philippine authorities to ensure public safety and order, by apprehending individuals who pose a threat to the community and violate the country’s laws.

Crime Philippines South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

