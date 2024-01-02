en English
Crime

Philadelphia Shooting Spree: A City in Fear and a Renewed Debate on ‘Ghost Guns’

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
In a wave of violence that has left the city of Philadelphia reeling, 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker has been charged with five counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. This follows a gruesome shooting spree around the July Fourth holiday, resulting in five deaths and wounding four others, including a 2-year-old child and a 13-year-old.

Unraveling a Disturbed Mind

Carriker’s behavior had been increasingly agitated prior to the shootings, according to a roommate. In a chilling find, a will dated June 23 was discovered at his home. Prosecutors, however, did not disclose whether the will indicated a premeditated plan for the attack.

The Ghost Gun Factor

Carriker, who had a prior misdemeanor conviction for carrying a firearm without a license, used ‘ghost guns’ for the shootings. These are self-manufactured firearms that are untraceable, adding a new dimension to the case. This detail aligns with an ongoing lawsuit Philadelphia has against makers of self-made gun kits, given the city’s significant surge in the recovery of such firearms.

Swift Police Response and Community Impact

The police response to the carnage was swift and decisive. While some officers attended to the victims, others pursued the shooter. Despite the quick action, the shootings have instilled fear in the community, with streets remaining eerily deserted. The city now grapples with the crushing impact of the violence on victims, their families, and the community at large.

Amidst the turmoil, the victims have been identified. Notably, despite Carriker’s ambiguous gender identity on social media, they have not identified as transgender. This clarification comes in the wake of hateful comments directed at the transgender community in relation to the shootings.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

