Philadelphia Residents Plead Guilty to Violent Crime Spree

Philadelphia residents Angel Fayez, 19, and Kevin Antun, 20, also known as Acquah Evans, have confessed their involvement in a series of violent crimes, including carjacking, multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and the use of a firearm during a violent crime. The charges against these young men stem from a string of armed robberies that terrorized small businesses in the Kensington and Lower Northeast sections of Philadelphia.

Disregard for Public Safety

The duo's crime spree between November 22 and December 3, 2022, resulted in the theft of approximately $3,613. The United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero, ATF Special Agent in Charge Eric DeGree, and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel have called attention to the defendants' blatant disregard for public safety.

Collaborative Efforts in Law Enforcement

The apprehension of Fayez and Antun was a testament to the collaborative efforts of different law enforcement agencies. These agencies' united front against violent crime underlines the importance of community partnerships in maintaining public safety.

Scheduled for Sentencing

Fayez and Antun are scheduled for sentencing on May 29 and May 30, 2024, respectively. Their prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing violent crime through local partnerships between law enforcement and communities. The case was investigated by the ATF and the Philadelphia Police Department, with Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Eckert and Special Assistant United States Attorney David Osborne leading the prosecution.