Philadelphia Man Wayne C. White Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Over Lottery Winnings in Wilkes-Barre

In a gripping turn of events, Wayne C. White, a 51-year-old Philadelphia resident, has admitted guilt in a harrowing case of robbery and aggravated assault. This incident, which unfolded on the streets of Wilkes-Barre, stemmed from a ruthless attack over lottery winnings on December 30, 2018.

Robbery Turned Violent

The case traces back to when victim Wayne Thiede was ambushed while returning from cashing a winning lottery ticket. According to court documents, White confronted Thiede demanding the lottery proceeds, subsequently launching a violent assault. Thiede suffered multiple stab wounds across his body, marking a chilling episode of crime driven by greed. This guilty plea was entered before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, underlining a significant judicial proceeding in this case.

History of Violence

This is not White’s first encounter with the law. In an unrelated case, he was convicted of attempting to murder Michael Paris in Plymouth. The attack, which took place on August 27, 2020, saw Paris being shot five times by an assailant later identified as White through surveillance footage. These series of violent offenses paint a disturbing picture of White's criminal undertakings, highlighting a pattern of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Impending Sentencing

With White's guilty plea, attention now turns to his sentencing, scheduled for next week. The outcome of these separate cases will determine White's fate, as the court contemplates the gravity of his actions. Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman and Julian Truskowski, who prosecuted the cases, await a judicial conclusion that reflects the severity of these crimes.

As this case progresses to sentencing, it serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of violent crimes and the justice system's role in addressing such acts. The community awaits a resolution, hoping for a sentence that underscores the importance of public safety and the rule of law.