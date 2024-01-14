Philadelphia Man Charged in Decade-old Home Invasion and Murder

Thomas Delgado, a 50-year-old Philadelphia man, has been charged with a series of crimes in connection with a deadly home invasion that occurred in suburban Philadelphia in January 2013. The charges include criminal homicide, rape, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and other related offenses.

A Home Invasion Turns Deadly

Delgado is accused of being one of two assailants who broke into the home of 48-year-old Joseph Canazaro, tied up Canazaro, a woman, and Canazaro’s 12-year-old son before ransacking the home. The assailants were in search of guns, money, jewelry, and other valuables. The woman was sexually assaulted during the incident. The home invasion turned deadly when Canazaro was found dead in his garage, the result of multiple stab wounds.

A Decade-long Investigation

The investigation, which has spanned over a decade, unearthed evidence linking Delgado to the crime scene and the victim’s stolen truck. Despite his arrest, the second suspect remains unidentified, and the investigation continues. Canazaro, it was discovered, was suffering from severe financial troubles, owing millions to several creditors, including casinos. He had been in contact with Delgado in 2011, two years before the fateful incident.

Justice Served, But Memories Haunt

Delgado has been denied bail and is being held in Bucks County prison. The female victim, represented by attorney Lou Busico, expressed mixed emotions upon hearing of the arrest. She has spent the years since the incident praying for justice while trying to move on. Yet, the horrifying events of that day still haunt her.