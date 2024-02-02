Philadelphia Man Arrested for Robbery in Newark Liquor Store

On a typically quiet Wednesday in Newark, Delaware, an unexpected commotion rattled the Park and Shop Liquors on South Main Street. The date was January 30, 2024, and the culprit was a Philadelphia man named Joseph Stull. The 48-year-old engaged in a physical altercation with a store clerk before making off with the employee's personal belongings. It was a scene that left witnesses stunned and a community shaken.

A Swift Response

Upon receiving the robbery report, the Newark Police Department sprang into action. They took Stull into custody shortly after the incident. Notably, the altercation did not involve any weapons and no injuries were reported. The swift and efficient response of the police helped prevent a potentially dangerous situation from escalating.

Stull has been charged with second-degree robbery, a serious allegation that carries significant legal implications. He appeared before the court via video link, a testament to the changing times and the increasing use of technology in judicial proceedings. The court set a secured bail at $2,000.

Currently, Stull is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington. The incident is a stark reminder for the residents of Newark that even in the most unsuspecting places and times, crime can strike.