Philadelphia Man Accused of Gruesome Murder and Inciting Rebellion

In a horrific act of violence that has shaken suburban Philadelphia, 32-year-old Justin Mohn stands accused of murdering his father, Michael Mohn, in a manner as grisly as it is alarming. The local resident allegedly shot his father before proceeding to decapitate him with a knife and machete. But the terror did not end there. Justin Mohn then took to the internet, posting a video on YouTube that displayed his father's severed head.

Disturbing Call to Arms

The video, chillingly titled 'Mohn's Militia - Call to Arms for American Patriots,' was accessible to the public for approximately five hours and during that time, amassed over 5,000 views. Justin Mohn, in his video, offered bounties for the killing of top federal officials and incited viewers to murder federal agents. This violation of YouTube's policies against graphic violence and violent extremism led to the video's eventual removal.

A Deliberate Act of Violence

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn weighed in on the case, describing Justin Mohn's actions as deliberate. According to Schorn, Justin Mohn went as far as traveling to a National Guard training center with the intention of sparking a rebellion. The victim, Michael Mohn, was an employee of the Army Corps of Engineers, a detail that adds a layer of complexity to the already shocking crime.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Justin Mohn, who had recently purchased a handgun after surrendering his medical marijuana card to comply with federal firearm purchase laws, was apprehended at a National Guard base. He has been slapped with multiple charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse. As the legal proceedings unfold, Mohn is currently being held without bail. The repercussions of this chilling crime are set to ripple through the community, the justice system, and the nation at large.