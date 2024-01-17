Pewaukee Man Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping: A Crime Stopped in its Tracks

In an unsettling incident on Monday afternoon, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Pewaukee, Wisconsin for an attempted kidnapping outside a local business. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office responded promptly to the situation, ensuring the safety of the victim and the swift arrest of the suspect.

Advertisment

Attempted Kidnapping Thwarted

The incident unfolded as a 40-year-old woman was leaving the establishment, located at N27W26980 Prospect Avenue. An unknown man forcefully picked her up in a stark attempt to kidnap her. Demonstrating commendable courage and quick thinking, the woman managed to escape unharmed and immediately alerted the business about the encounter.

Timely Arrest and Charges

Advertisment

The authorities were called at 1:48 p.m., and the suspect was quickly located at his residence in Waukesha. Arrested without further incident, the 37-year-old man is now facing serious charges, including Attempted Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Disorderly Conduct. The case has been forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

No Ongoing Threat to Public Safety

The suspect is currently in custody, and authorities have assured the public that this was an isolated event, posing no ongoing danger. This swift action by law enforcement and the victim's brave response serves as a reminder of the importance of personal safety measures and the crucial role of community vigilance.