Crime

Petrol Bombs and Gunshots: Local Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Petrol Bombs and Gunshots: Local Dispute Turns Violent in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

After midnight, tranquility turned into terror in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area. A gang armed with petrol bombs and firearms marched through the neighborhood, their target a house involved in a local dispute. The chilling scene was captured on surveillance cameras, the footage revealing masked youths and the flicker of explosives. The incident, which has sparked questions about law and order in the capital, is believed to have stemmed from a quarrel among three local residents with a criminal history.

Crimes Caught on Camera

In the video that has now surfaced online, a group of four youngsters, their faces obscured, can be seen heading towards a house. One of them raises his arm, and a moment later, a petrol bomb arcs through the night, landing near a parked car. The flames dance ominously close to the vehicle, while another explosive device narrowly misses a dog that had been sleeping nearby.

Dispute Turns Deadly

The sudden eruption of violence has been traced back to an ongoing dispute among three local residents: Bhuppi, Kishan, and Rahul. All three are known to the police for their criminal backgrounds. The targeted house belonged to one of them, and the attack appears to have been a dangerous escalation of their quarrel. Amid the chaos, gunshots reverberated through the neighborhood, a terrifying soundtrack to the explosive violence.

Investigation Underway

Despite the danger, no family members inside the targeted house were harmed during the attack. The police were soon on the scene, and a case was promptly registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. In an early breakthrough, a minor has been apprehended in connection with the attack. The investigation is ongoing as the police work tirelessly to locate the remaining suspects and ensure justice for the terror-stricken neighborhood.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

