Peter Hope Sentenced to 20 Months for Assault and Perversion of Justice

On Friday, Peter Hope, 44, received a 20-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disclosing private images, and attempting to pervert the course of justice. The Teesside Crown Court heard the chilling details of the assaults, which took place in July and October 2022, where Hope displayed a complete absence of victim empathy.

Alcohol-fueled Assaults

In the first incident, Hope, under the influence of alcohol, punched his partner multiple times in the face and spat blood at her. The attack resulted in the victim's jaw being knocked out of position. The second assault, equally fueled by alcohol, involved Hope playing music at a deafening volume until 3am. When his girlfriend confronted him about the noise, Hope responded with violence, punching her and attempting to bite her breast. He later blamed her for the altercation.

Violation of Privacy and Harassment

Adding to his list of offenses, Hope used his girlfriend's phone to send a private video of them to another woman without her consent, a severe violation of her privacy. The court also heard about Hope's actions following his grant of bail. He harassed the victim with threatening messages on Facebook, being abusive about her new boyfriend and threatening her with jail time.

Absence of Empathy

Judge Aisha Wadoodi highlighted the severity of the injuries inflicted by Hope and his attempts to blame the victim for his actions. The court found that Hope's behavior was fueled by alcohol and jealousy, marking a total lack of empathy towards his victim. This assessment led to Hope's 20-month sentence, a serious repercussion for his reprehensible actions.