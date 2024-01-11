Pete Davidson's Unsettling Encounter: Stalker in his Home

Revered for his comedic prowess on 'Saturday Night Live' and 'The King of Staten Island,' Pete Davidson revealed a rather unsettling encounter with a stalker, during his new Netflix special, 'Turbo Fonzarelli.' In a mix of humor and concern, Davidson recollected an incident where a woman, previously spotted at his residence sporting a shirt adorned with his image, was inadvertently invited into his home by his mother, Amy Waters Davidson.

Advertisment

A Trespassing Turned 'Grey's Anatomy' Marathon

Despite Davidson's prior warnings to his mother about the potential threat, the woman successfully convinced Amy that she was a friend of the comedian. This led to an unusual scenario where the stalker ended up engrossed in a three-hour-long 'Grey's Anatomy' marathon with Amy and her companion, Terry. The stark reality of the situation dawned upon Pete when he was informed about the woman's presence, after which he promptly advised his mother to contact the police discreetly from the garage.

A Disturbing Souvenir

Advertisment

The police, swiftly arriving at the scene, arrested the intruder who had left behind a rather unpleasant memento - soiled underwear. Davidson clarified this detail in his special, stating it was exaggerated for comedic effect. This incident, however, is not the first time Davidson has had to deal with stalking. In 2021, a woman named Michelle Mootreddy made headlines for similar actions, which included unlawfully entering Davidson's abode and making false claims of being married to him.

A Journey to Justice

Mootreddy faced multiple charges but was ultimately deemed unfit for trial and consequently sent to a psychiatric facility. These unnerving experiences have cast a shadow over Davidson's personal life, shedding light on the real-life implications of fame and public exposure. His frank discussion in 'Turbo Fonzarelli' has not only served as an outlet for his experiences but has also raised critical awareness about the issue of stalking in the entertainment industry.