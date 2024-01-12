Pest Control Worker in Tarboro Charged with Forcible Rape of Minor

Out of the quiet town of Tarboro, North Carolina, a shockwave of disbelief has coursed through the community. A pest control worker named Gregory Battle, a resident of Rocky Mount, has been arrested on multiple severe charges, including the forcible rape of a minor. The occurrence, which has left the community stunned and appalled, reportedly transpired in broad daylight at the Northgate Apartments, a usually tranquil residential area.

Pest Control Worker Arrested on Heinous Charges

Gregory Battle, an employee of Morgan Pest Control, is now facing a litany of serious charges. These include first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a child by an adult, and felony breaking and entering. The gravity of the accusations has left the community reeling, casting a long, disturbing shadow over the peaceful town of Tarboro.

Police Respond to Distressing Scene

The local law enforcement agency, the Tarboro Police Department, promptly responded to the distressing scene. However, Battle had already fled the premises by the time they arrived. The police launched an immediate search operation, leading to his subsequent apprehension at the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Detained without Bond

Following his capture, Battle was transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Center. In light of the severity of the charges against him, he is currently being held without bond. The case is now in the hands of the legal system, which is expected to bring justice to the victim and the community at large.