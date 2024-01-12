PESCO Cracks Down on Electricity Theft in Kohat

On a recent Friday, surveillance teams of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) embarked on a mission against electricity theft in Kohat, a city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The day’s events unfolded with a series of targeted operations against various commercial establishments, revealing a widespread practice of power theft.

Caught Red-Handed

Among the implicated businesses were Zahoor and Sons Dairy Farm, Khyber Shinwari Hotel, and Islamia Hostel. These establishments were found to be stealing electricity, leading to an immediate disconnection of their power supply. The penalties didn’t stop there, though. As per PESCO’s spokesperson, legal proceedings were swiftly initiated against these violators, reminding the public of the zero-tolerance policy against power theft.

Uncovering Deeper Issues

However, the day’s revelations didn’t end at commercial establishments. The surveillance teams also swept through an Afghan refugee camp located in the same city. Their investigation uncovered electricity theft through a tampered meter, an act that not only constitutes a crime but also poses severe safety risks. Once again, swift action followed the discovery.

Legal Action Ensues

Following the disconnection of their electricity, the camp administration, along with the previously mentioned commercial establishments, found themselves facing legal repercussions. PESCO’s spokesperson confirmed that the law had been set in motion against these violators, marking another firm step in the battle against power theft in the region.

While the immediate impact of these actions is the disruption of power and the initiation of legal proceedings, the broader implications are far-reaching. These operations send a clear message about the seriousness of curbing electricity theft, an issue that bleeds resources and ultimately affects every single citizen. The hope is for these measures to serve as a deterrent, encouraging the responsible and lawful use of electricity.