en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PESCO Cracks Down on Electricity Theft in Kohat

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
PESCO Cracks Down on Electricity Theft in Kohat

On a recent Friday, surveillance teams of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) embarked on a mission against electricity theft in Kohat, a city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The day’s events unfolded with a series of targeted operations against various commercial establishments, revealing a widespread practice of power theft.

Caught Red-Handed

Among the implicated businesses were Zahoor and Sons Dairy Farm, Khyber Shinwari Hotel, and Islamia Hostel. These establishments were found to be stealing electricity, leading to an immediate disconnection of their power supply. The penalties didn’t stop there, though. As per PESCO’s spokesperson, legal proceedings were swiftly initiated against these violators, reminding the public of the zero-tolerance policy against power theft.

Uncovering Deeper Issues

However, the day’s revelations didn’t end at commercial establishments. The surveillance teams also swept through an Afghan refugee camp located in the same city. Their investigation uncovered electricity theft through a tampered meter, an act that not only constitutes a crime but also poses severe safety risks. Once again, swift action followed the discovery.

Legal Action Ensues

Following the disconnection of their electricity, the camp administration, along with the previously mentioned commercial establishments, found themselves facing legal repercussions. PESCO’s spokesperson confirmed that the law had been set in motion against these violators, marking another firm step in the battle against power theft in the region.

While the immediate impact of these actions is the disruption of power and the initiation of legal proceedings, the broader implications are far-reaching. These operations send a clear message about the seriousness of curbing electricity theft, an issue that bleeds resources and ultimately affects every single citizen. The hope is for these measures to serve as a deterrent, encouraging the responsible and lawful use of electricity.

0
Business Crime Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
57 seconds ago
Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Target's Supply Chain: A Deep Dive
In an unanticipated turn of events, Target Corporation, the renowned American retail giant, is grappling with a pronounced disruption in its supply chain. The cause? A burgeoning crisis in the Red Sea. This crisis, whose exact nature remains shrouded in mystery, has stirred up significant delays in shipping and logistics, severely impacting the availability of
Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Target's Supply Chain: A Deep Dive
CyrusOne Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments
7 mins ago
CyrusOne Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments
Markets Anticipate Federal Reserve Rate Cuts Amid Economic and Geopolitical Developments
7 mins ago
Markets Anticipate Federal Reserve Rate Cuts Amid Economic and Geopolitical Developments
Kokomo Couple Acquires The Legacy Barn, Marks New Chapter in Venue's History
2 mins ago
Kokomo Couple Acquires The Legacy Barn, Marks New Chapter in Venue's History
Thailand Discovers Major Lithium Deposits, Boosting Its EV Ambitions
5 mins ago
Thailand Discovers Major Lithium Deposits, Boosting Its EV Ambitions
Downtown Disney Dining Landscape Transforms: Tortilla Jo's Closure Marks New Culinary Chapter
6 mins ago
Downtown Disney Dining Landscape Transforms: Tortilla Jo's Closure Marks New Culinary Chapter
Latest Headlines
World News
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
39 seconds
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
1 min
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
1 min
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
2 mins
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
2 mins
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
2 mins
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
2 mins
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
Dr. O'dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation
2 mins
Dr. O'dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
2 mins
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app