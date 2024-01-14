en English
Crime

Peruvian Authorities Debunk Claims of Extraterrestrial Figures

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
Peruvian Authorities Debunk Claims of Extraterrestrial Figures

In a recent development, the Peruvian prosecutor’s office has seized two figures under suspicion of their composition and origin. These figures, initially suspected to be of extraterrestrial origin or ‘non-human beings,’ have now been confirmed to be terrestrial after a thorough forensic examination.

Debunking Claims of Extra-Terrestrial Origin

The figures generated significant buzz when Mexican journalist José Jaime Maussan and several lawmakers claimed them to be ‘non-human beings,’ stirring up speculations of extraterrestrial entities. However, the forensic experts from the Peruvian prosecutor’s office have conclusively debunked these claims, stating that the figures are, in fact, dolls assembled with terrestrial materials.

Unveiling the True Composition

The seized figures were found to be composed of a combination of paper, glue, metal, and bones – both human and animal. Through careful analysis, the forensic experts discovered that the figures were not of alien origin but were dolls assembled using bones from Earth’s fauna and modern synthetic glues. This revelation significantly deflates the extraordinary claims of their non-human origin.

Origins and Intended Recipient

While the origins of the figures remain hazy, it was found that they were intended for a Mexican citizen. Further examinations unveiled the use of bones from various animals, such as birds and dogs, in creating these figures. An allegedly three-fingered hand found among the figures was also determined to be comprised of human bones, further solidifying the terrestrial origins of the dolls.

The seizure and subsequent investigation highlight the significant efforts by the authorities to safeguard cultural heritage, legal regulations, and public safety from potentially harmful or misleading artifacts. The incident serves as a reminder that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

Crime Safety
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

