Personal Care Assistant Charged with Elderly Financial Exploitation in Multi-Agency Investigation

Charged with financial exploitation of a 95-year-old woman, Dominique Emmanuel, a 41-year-old personal care assistant from Brockton, stands accused of unlawfully withdrawing more than $120,000 from the elderly woman's bank account and diverting $30,000 in rent payments. She reportedly took the money from a tenant residing in the victim's property, and in a more sinister twist, she allegedly forced the elderly woman's home into foreclosure by taking out a reverse mortgage without proper authorization.

Unveiling the Unlawful Scheme

The accusations against Emmanuel include one count of medical assistance fraud by provider and larceny over $1,200 by a singular scheme. These serious charges came to light following a comprehensive investigation. The probe was initiated after the elderly woman's daughter reported her mounting suspicions of theft by Emmanuel in February of the previous year. The investigation was a joint effort by the Boston Police, the Massachusetts Attorney General's office, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Ripple Effects of the Fraud

Not only did Emmanuel allegedly exploit the elderly woman financially, but she also reportedly committed Medicaid fraud. She apparently claimed payment for hours of work she did not perform, adding another layer to the multifaceted fraud case. The victim's daughter, who initially reported the theft to Boston police, triggered the investigation which unearthed this extensive scam.

Fighting Against Elderly Financial Exploitation

In the wake of these allegations, District Attorney Hayden has launched the Suffolk County Fraud Fighters. This initiative aims to help residents recognize common scams and signs of financial fraud, with a particular focus on safeguarding older adults. These individuals typically suffer greater financial losses when the perpetrator is someone they know, and this case serves as a potent reminder of the importance of vigilance and early detection in combating financial exploitation.