Person in Custody After Family Harm Incident in Waimate Home

Emergency services rushed to a two-storey house on McNamaras Road in Waimate following a distress call reporting a fire. The incident, classified as a family harm case, unfolded on a Sunday afternoon, raising concerns within the local community.

Injuries and Hospitalization:

Two individuals, victims of the incident, sustained injuries with one in serious condition. Prompt medical attention was provided as both injured parties were swiftly transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The severity of the injuries amplifies the gravity of the situation.

Fire Containment Efforts:

Firefighters from Fire and Emergency responded promptly to the scene, finding the top storey engulfed in flames upon arrival. Remarkably, the house was empty, and crews successfully contained the fire. The collaborative efforts of emergency services prevented further escalation and potential harm to occupants or neighboring properties.

Ongoing Police Inquiries:

With one individual now in custody, the police continue their investigations at the scene. The nature of the family harm incident and the circumstances leading to the fire remain under scrutiny. Authorities reassure the public that they will maintain a presence at the location as inquiries progress, aiming to shed light on the events that transpired.