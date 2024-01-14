en English
Crime

Person in Custody After Family Harm Incident in Waimate Home

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Person in Custody After Family Harm Incident in Waimate Home

Emergency services rushed to a two-storey house on McNamaras Road in Waimate following a distress call reporting a fire. The incident, classified as a family harm case, unfolded on a Sunday afternoon, raising concerns within the local community.

Injuries and Hospitalization:

Two individuals, victims of the incident, sustained injuries with one in serious condition. Prompt medical attention was provided as both injured parties were swiftly transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The severity of the injuries amplifies the gravity of the situation.

Fire Containment Efforts:

Firefighters from Fire and Emergency responded promptly to the scene, finding the top storey engulfed in flames upon arrival. Remarkably, the house was empty, and crews successfully contained the fire. The collaborative efforts of emergency services prevented further escalation and potential harm to occupants or neighboring properties.

Ongoing Police Inquiries:

With one individual now in custody, the police continue their investigations at the scene. The nature of the family harm incident and the circumstances leading to the fire remain under scrutiny. Authorities reassure the public that they will maintain a presence at the location as inquiries progress, aiming to shed light on the events that transpired.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

