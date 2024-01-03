en English
Crime

Persistent Vandalism Prompts Closure Consideration at Island of Geese Amphitheatre

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Persistent Vandalism Prompts Closure Consideration at Island of Geese Amphitheatre

The Island of Geese amphitheatre in Tralee, a beloved public space, has become the target of persistent vandalism. The latest incident marred the spirit of Christmas, with sections of the upper wall tarnished by graffiti. The markings appeared shortly after the fences around the steps area, which was earlier cordoned off for the Island of Geese Christmas Markets, were removed. This marks the third such act of defacement since the amphitheatre’s inauguration in September 2022.

Graffiti: A Recurring Issue

The Kerry County Council has been forced to repaint the amphitheatre multiple times due to obscene graffiti. The repeated defacement has raised concerns about the value and respect for public spaces, leading to calls for stricter measures against anti-social behavior. Independent Councillor Sam Locke had previously advocated for a ban on covered public spaces to curb such activities.

Proposals and Resistance

Labour Councillor Terry O’Brien had proposed the installation of CCTV cameras at the site to address the complaints about noise and gatherings of youths at night. However, An Garda Siochana, the national police service, stated that there were no plans to extend CCTV coverage to the area, despite its proximity to the local garda station.

Considering Permanent Closure

In response to the persistent vandalism, the council is now weighing the option of permanently closing off the steps section of the amphitheatre, allowing access only during official public events. This move, while drastic, aims to protect the integrity of the public space and prevent further instances of vandalism.

Crime Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

