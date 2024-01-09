en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Perry High School Shooting: Community Confronts Aftermath

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Perry High School Shooting: Community Confronts Aftermath

On the first day back from winter break, Perry High School in Iowa was plunged into chaos and sorrow. A 17-year-old student, Dylan Butler, walked into the school and opened fire, claiming the life of an 11-year-old sixth grader, Ahmir Jolliff, and wounding seven others. Among the injured were the school’s principal, two staff members, and four students. The shooter subsequently took his own life.

Parents of the Shooter Respond

In the aftermath of the horrific event, Dylan’s parents, Jack and Erin Butler, issued a statement expressing their devastation. They claimed to have had no prior knowledge of their son’s intentions and vowed to cooperate fully with investigators. The question on everyone’s mind — why? — remains unanswered, leaving a community to grapple with the tragic reality of a school shooting.

State and Community Response

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead on the case, and Governor Kim Reynolds declared a disaster proclamation for Dallas County. This proclamation allows state resources to assist in response to the shooting. Yet, despite the ongoing investigation, no new details have been released about the events leading up to the tragedy.

In response to the shooting, students and other activists marched to the state Capitol in Des Moines, voicing their demand for stricter gun control laws. This incident, part of a broader national issue of gun violence in U.S. schools, has alarmed the community and spurred calls for legislative action.

A Community in Mourning

For Ahmir Jolliff’s family, their focus is on mourning their loss and planning a funeral for the young sixth-grader. The school shooting in Perry has not only claimed lives but has also deeply affected the community, leaving them to navigate the aftermath. The incident continues to be a significant focus of community concern and is likely to influence legal proceedings and policy debates in the future.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
19 seconds ago
Explosion at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth Injures 21
An explosion that rocked the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas on Monday has left 21 people injured, one of whom is critically wounded. The blast was so powerful that it blew out windows and scattered debris across downtown streets, trapping several individuals in the hotel’s basement. The hotel, once known as the Waggoner
Explosion at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth Injures 21
Firefighters Battle Challenging Conditions in Carbondale Chimney Fire
9 mins ago
Firefighters Battle Challenging Conditions in Carbondale Chimney Fire
Power Outage in Sunnyside Affects Over a Thousand Customers and Schools
12 mins ago
Power Outage in Sunnyside Affects Over a Thousand Customers and Schools
Teenage Driver Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Collision in New Lambton
2 mins ago
Teenage Driver Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Collision in New Lambton
Community Unites to Support Newport News Family After Devastating House Fire
4 mins ago
Community Unites to Support Newport News Family After Devastating House Fire
Interprovincial Drug Smuggler Arrested in Attock; Tragic Accident Claims Life in Pindigheb
5 mins ago
Interprovincial Drug Smuggler Arrested in Attock; Tragic Accident Claims Life in Pindigheb
Latest Headlines
World News
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
23 seconds
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
45 seconds
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
46 seconds
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
1 min
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
2 mins
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
2 mins
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
2 mins
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
2 mins
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
3 mins
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app