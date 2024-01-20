Perry High School Principal Remembered for Heroism and Compassion at Funeral

On a day marked by both sorrow and admiration, hundreds gathered at the Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines to pay their final respects to Dan Marburger, the principal of Perry High School who laid down his life in an act of bravery during a school shooting earlier this month. Marburger, who was 56, succumbed to his injuries on January 14, ten days after the horrific event that claimed the life of an 11-year-old student and wounded six others.

Remembering a Hero

In the hushed ambiance of the church, Marburger's valor resonated deeply. Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks, in his eulogy, paid tribute to Marburger's heroic intervention during the shooting. "He was a hero," Wicks said, a sentiment echoed by the mourners who hailed Marburger for his selfless attempt at protecting his students from the 17-year-old gunman, who subsequently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A Life of Love and Compassion

But it wasn't just Marburger's bravery that was extolled. Mourners also remembered his profound love and compassion. His family recollected his consistent demonstration of love, particularly his unwavering presence at his children's events and his emotional support, even from afar. His daughter Claire Marburger, through tearful eyes, shared touching memories of her father cheering her on at her college basketball games, a testament to his unwavering commitment to his family.

Elizabeth Marburger, his wife since high school, spoke of the deep love they shared and urged the community to find the good in the world despite the recent tragedies. "We've been together since eighth grade," she said, her voice laced with the echo of a love story that spanned decades.

In the wake of the tragedy, the community of Perry has shown remarkable solidarity. Support has poured in for the victims' families, with community members even arranging meals for the family of the gunman, Dylan Butler. As schools gradually reopen, parents' concerns for their children's safety linger, a poignant reminder of the lasting impact of this tragic event.