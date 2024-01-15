en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Perry High School Principal Dies Following Heroic Actions During School Shooting

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Perry High School Principal Dies Following Heroic Actions During School Shooting

Tragedy has struck the community of Perry, Iowa, as the beloved principal of Perry High School, Dan Marburger, succumbed to injuries sustained during a school shooting that occurred on January 4. Marburger, who served the Perry community for over two decades, was hailed for his heroic efforts during the incident, in which he attempted to distract the 17-year-old shooter, thereby enabling students to escape.

A Hero’s Sacrifice

Marburger’s selfless act, however, came at a great cost. He endured multiple gunshot wounds, leading to a critical condition that lasted for 10 days in the hospital before his untimely demise. His actions during the perilous event have been widely recognized, with Governor Kim Reynolds commending his bravery and ordering flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Marburger: An Enduring Pillar

Marburger’s death has left a deep void in the Perry community, where he was known for his unwavering support to students during challenging times. His empathy and leadership were highlighted during the loss of a middle school student in 2003 and a former basketball player in 2005, instances where he stood as a beacon of strength and resilience.

An Ongoing Investigation

The fatal shooting, which transpired before the start of school during a breakfast program, involved the use of a pump-action shotgun and a handgun. An improvised explosive device was also found at the scene. In addition to Marburger, three other staff members and four students were injured, the ramifications of which are still being felt by the Perry community. The investigation continues, with the motive of the perpetrator remaining unclear.

In the face of such a tragic incident, reverence for Marburger’s selfless sacrifice and commitment to his students serves as a poignant reminder of the heroism that can emerge amidst chaos. His legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with the people of Perry and beyond.

0
Crime Education United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Lincoln Man Arrested After Rampage with Skid Loader, Damaging Vehicles and Businesses
In what seems like a scene out of an action movie, Lincoln resident Samuel Peyrot, 36, was arrested following a series of vandalism incidents that left a trail of destruction in the city on Sunday. Operating a skid loader, Peyrot caused havoc by damaging numerous vehicles and businesses in a spree that has left the
Lincoln Man Arrested After Rampage with Skid Loader, Damaging Vehicles and Businesses
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
39 mins ago
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
Decoding the Mafia-Style Murder of Vangelis Zampounis in Neos Kosmos
40 mins ago
Decoding the Mafia-Style Murder of Vangelis Zampounis in Neos Kosmos
Teen Charged Over School Assault in Glasgow: Boy Hospitalized
15 mins ago
Teen Charged Over School Assault in Glasgow: Boy Hospitalized
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
16 mins ago
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
Mass Kidnapping on Otukpo-Enugu Road: 45 Passengers Abducted in Broad Daylight
25 mins ago
Mass Kidnapping on Otukpo-Enugu Road: 45 Passengers Abducted in Broad Daylight
Latest Headlines
World News
Crash at Cadwell Park Highlights Motor Racing Risks
2 mins
Crash at Cadwell Park Highlights Motor Racing Risks
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
2 mins
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
Dane Sweeny: The Rising Star Shining at the 2024 Australian Open
3 mins
Dane Sweeny: The Rising Star Shining at the 2024 Australian Open
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
4 mins
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
5 mins
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
7 mins
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
10 mins
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
10 mins
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app