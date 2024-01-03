en English
Crime

Perak Customs Department Seizes Half a Million Ringgit Worth of Hard Liquor in Raid

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
On December 28th, the Pengkalan Hulu Customs branch led a decisive operation at the Integrated Customs Inspection Centre (ICIC) in Port Klang, Selangor. The raid resulted in the seizure of approximately 2,880 liters of hard liquor, neatly encased in 3,840 bottles. The haul is estimated to be worth about RM515,000, roughly converting to half a million ringgit. A local man, aged 38, was apprehended in connection with the smuggling attempt.

Tackling the Dark Underbelly of Illicit Imports

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act. This section deals with the illegal import and export of goods. Offenders found guilty under this act can face stringent penalties. These may include fines of up to 20 times the value of the seized goods or RM500,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or perhaps even both.

Surge in Illegal Imports: A Growing Concern

The Customs Department has noticed a disturbing trend—illegal imports, particularly of cigarettes and hard liquor, are on the rise. These products often end up being sold online, reaching a broad audience without detection. The illicit importation of goods not only results in significant financial losses to the government but also poses potential threats to the nation.

A Call to Arms: Public Cooperation Needed

In light of these events, the Customs Department has made a public appeal, urging citizens to assist in combating smuggling activities. They have been advised against involvement in such activities, as the penalties can be severe. The public can report any suspected smuggling activities by contacting the Customs toll-free line or visiting their nearest Customs Department.

Crime Law Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

