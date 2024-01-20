Pension Fraud Victims Cornered by HMRC Tax Demands: A Call for Legislative Change

In a twist of irony, victims of pension fraud across the UK find themselves cornered by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). Despite losing their hard-earned money to fraudulent investment schemes, these individuals are now being pursued for tax on funds they no longer possess. The funds, withdrawn prematurely from their pensions on the advice of unscrupulous advisers, were poured into schemes promising high returns. Unfortunately, these promises proved hollow, leading to significant financial losses.

Legislation Change: A Ray of Hope?

A campaign group within the Parliament is advocating for a change in the legislation to protect these victims. The group labels this situation as the largest tax scandal in British history, underscoring the need for a swift legislative response. The proposed change would shield these victims from HMRC's tax demands, which are based on the unauthorized early withdrawal of pensions.

HMRC's Response

Responding to the controversy, HMRC has clarified their stance. The agency asserts that they do not tax pension savings lost to fraud. However, they are compelled to tax any unauthorized releases of pension funds, as stipulated by law. This includes the early withdrawals made by the victims of this fraud. Despite the controversy, HMRC has expressed sympathy for those affected. The agency is treating cases individually and extending assistance in the form of payment plans to help taxpayers settle their obligations.

