en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested for Homicide of Boyfriend’s Toddler

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Pennsylvania Woman Arrested for Homicide of Boyfriend’s Toddler

In a heartrending incident that has left a Pennsylvania community in shock, a 20-year-old woman, Aleisia Owens, has been arrested on charges of homicide. The victim is her boyfriend’s 18-month-old daughter, Iris Rita Alfera. The child’s life was tragically cut short due to fatal levels of acetone in her blood, a detail confirmed by Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Michelle Henry.

A Distressing Call and a Tragic End

On June 25, 2023, Bailey Jacoby, Iris’s father, received a distressing call from Owens. Upon returning home, Jacoby found his daughter unresponsive, prompting an immediate 911 call. Despite being rushed to the hospital and later airlifted to a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh, Iris succumbed to organ failure four days later.

Unearthed Evidence: A Trail of Online Searches

As investigators delved deeper into the case, they discovered that Iris had ingested various harmful objects months before her death. These objects included water beads, button-shaped batteries, and a metal screw. The significance of this evidence was further amplified when Owens’ phone search history came under scrutiny. From February to June 2023, Owens had been researching harmful household products, beauty products, and medications that could cause serious harm or death to a child.

Charges and Court Appearance

Owens now faces a litany of charges including homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related offenses. During her court appearance, Owens remained expressionless, according to observers. She is currently being held without bond. Jacoby, who had been living with Owens for about a year, has not been charged in connection with his daughter’s death due to the lack of evidence implicating him.

The heartbroken family, including Iris’s mother Emily Alfera, has expressed their devastation over the loss. The grandfather, in particular, welcomed the arrest as a first step in the legal process. The tragedy of Iris’s untimely death serves as a grim reminder of the importance of vigilance and action in the face of potential child endangerment.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Life Sentences for Mother and Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
In the quiet hamlet of Hernhill, near Faversham, Kent, a tragedy unfolded on the night of November 27 to 28, 2020, inside a seemingly innocuous caravan. The life of 18-month-old Alfie Phillips, a vibrant, playful child was cruelly extinguished by those who should have been his protectors – his mother, Sian Hedges, 27, and her
Life Sentences for Mother and Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
13 mins ago
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Urgent Manhunt for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan
14 mins ago
Urgent Manhunt for Armed and Dangerous Individual in Brisbane and Logan
Coroner Links Substance Abuse to Declining Mental Health in Tragic Police Shooting of Jerrim Toms
7 mins ago
Coroner Links Substance Abuse to Declining Mental Health in Tragic Police Shooting of Jerrim Toms
'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Premieres with Anticipated Undercover Storyline
9 mins ago
'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Premieres with Anticipated Undercover Storyline
Ex-Cop Convicted in Widespread D.C. Traffic Crash Reports Scam
12 mins ago
Ex-Cop Convicted in Widespread D.C. Traffic Crash Reports Scam
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
12 seconds
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
20 seconds
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
25 seconds
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
39 seconds
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 mins
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
2 mins
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
3 mins
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
4 mins
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app