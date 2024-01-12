Pennsylvania Woman Arrested for Homicide of Boyfriend’s Toddler

In a heartrending incident that has left a Pennsylvania community in shock, a 20-year-old woman, Aleisia Owens, has been arrested on charges of homicide. The victim is her boyfriend’s 18-month-old daughter, Iris Rita Alfera. The child’s life was tragically cut short due to fatal levels of acetone in her blood, a detail confirmed by Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Michelle Henry.

A Distressing Call and a Tragic End

On June 25, 2023, Bailey Jacoby, Iris’s father, received a distressing call from Owens. Upon returning home, Jacoby found his daughter unresponsive, prompting an immediate 911 call. Despite being rushed to the hospital and later airlifted to a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh, Iris succumbed to organ failure four days later.

Unearthed Evidence: A Trail of Online Searches

As investigators delved deeper into the case, they discovered that Iris had ingested various harmful objects months before her death. These objects included water beads, button-shaped batteries, and a metal screw. The significance of this evidence was further amplified when Owens’ phone search history came under scrutiny. From February to June 2023, Owens had been researching harmful household products, beauty products, and medications that could cause serious harm or death to a child.

Charges and Court Appearance

Owens now faces a litany of charges including homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related offenses. During her court appearance, Owens remained expressionless, according to observers. She is currently being held without bond. Jacoby, who had been living with Owens for about a year, has not been charged in connection with his daughter’s death due to the lack of evidence implicating him.

The heartbroken family, including Iris’s mother Emily Alfera, has expressed their devastation over the loss. The grandfather, in particular, welcomed the arrest as a first step in the legal process. The tragedy of Iris’s untimely death serves as a grim reminder of the importance of vigilance and action in the face of potential child endangerment.