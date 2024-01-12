en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Pennsylvania Toddler Allegedly Poisoned: A Tragic Tale of Malice & Premeditation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Pennsylvania Toddler Allegedly Poisoned: A Tragic Tale of Malice & Premeditation

Heartbreak engulfs the Pennsylvania community after a toddler’s life was abruptly ended in a horrific act of calculated cruelty. The alleged perpetrator is none other than the girlfriend of the child’s father, Aleisia Owens, currently in the custody of law enforcement. The 20-year-old woman stands accused of a chilling act that has sent shockwaves through the community: intentionally poisoning a child.

A Tragic Tale of Malice

The victim, 1-year-old Iris Alfera, succumbed to fatal levels of acetone in her blood, a substance found in everyday items such as nail polish remover. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, revealing a grim twist in their findings: a screw was discovered in the toddler’s stomach, indicating she had been fed hazardous objects. Owens is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault of a child.

Chilling Evidence of Premeditation

The investigation revealed disturbing details, painting a picture of cold-blooded premeditation. Owens allegedly conducted meticulous research on harmful household products, including feeding Iris water beads and button-shaped batteries. Her web search history on her cellphone, uncovered by authorities, pointed towards a sinister intent: information on poisonous products for children.

Community in Mourning

The news of Iris Alfera’s tragic death has devastated the local community. A sense of shock and mourning pervades, as people grapple with the reality of such a heinous act committed against a defenseless child. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the victim’s family during this painful time. As the case unfolds, the community awaits justice for the young life that was so cruelly taken.

0
Crime Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
17 seconds ago
PESCO Cracks Down on Electricity Theft in Kohat
On a recent Friday, surveillance teams of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) embarked on a mission against electricity theft in Kohat, a city in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The day’s events unfolded with a series of targeted operations against various commercial establishments, revealing a widespread practice of power theft. Caught Red-Handed Among
PESCO Cracks Down on Electricity Theft in Kohat
Wrongful Convictions: The Lingering Shadows of Injustice
4 mins ago
Wrongful Convictions: The Lingering Shadows of Injustice
Massive Gambling Bust in Nakhon Si Thammarat Reveals Network of Illegal Activities
6 mins ago
Massive Gambling Bust in Nakhon Si Thammarat Reveals Network of Illegal Activities
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
1 min ago
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Little Rock Police Officer Charged with Assault over Pepper Spray Incident
2 mins ago
Little Rock Police Officer Charged with Assault over Pepper Spray Incident
Hartford Man, Melvin Castro, Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal 2022 DUI Crash
3 mins ago
Hartford Man, Melvin Castro, Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal 2022 DUI Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
13 seconds
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
34 seconds
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
1 min
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
1 min
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
2 mins
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
2 mins
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
2 mins
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
Dr. O'dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation
2 mins
Dr. O'dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
2 mins
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app