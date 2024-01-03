en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Pennsylvania State Trooper Stabbed while Serving Warrant: Suspect Charged

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Pennsylvania State Trooper Stabbed while Serving Warrant: Suspect Charged

In the early hours of a cold Saturday morning in the quiet town of Tilden Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania, a routine task took an unexpected and violent turn. A Pennsylvania State Trooper, who was serving a warrant, was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a Camden County resident, 27-year-old Bradley Odenath.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The incident occurred on December 26, 2023. The otherwise peaceful festive season was disrupted by a shocking act of violence. The trooper, who has not been named, was engaged in the execution of his duty when he sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.

Swift Medical and Legal Response

Despite the severity of the attack, the quick response of medical professionals ensured that the trooper was treated promptly. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Bradley Odenath, the alleged perpetrator of the attack, was apprehended and is currently being held at the Berks County Jail. He faces a slew of charges related to the incident.

Presumption of Innocence

While the charges against Odenath are severe, it is important to remember that in the United States legal system, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case is expected to proceed to trial following preliminary hearings and legal procedures.

The Pennsylvania State Police, in a statement, reminded the public of the importance of their ongoing efforts to ensure safety and maintain law and order. They also expressed their gratitude for the swift medical response that helped the trooper make a speedy recovery.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the residents of Tilden Township, Berks County, and Pennsylvania at large are left grappling with the shock of this incident, highlighting the dangers law enforcement officers face in their line of duty.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
40 seconds ago
Oceanside RCMP Seek Public Help in Porch Theft Case
In a recent call to action, Oceanside RCMP are soliciting aid from the public in identifying a suspect believed to have committed theft in Qualicum Beach. A man was caught on surveillance footage, pilfering packages from a home’s porch around 9 a.m. on December 26. Suspect Description The thief has been described as a Caucasian
Oceanside RCMP Seek Public Help in Porch Theft Case
John Red Bird Sentenced for Seventh Domestic Assault: A Stark Reminder of Unending Violence
4 mins ago
John Red Bird Sentenced for Seventh Domestic Assault: A Stark Reminder of Unending Violence
Cranbrook Woman Arrested for Armed Robbery
4 mins ago
Cranbrook Woman Arrested for Armed Robbery
Stabbing Incident at Tokyo's Akihabara Station Leaves Four Injured
1 min ago
Stabbing Incident at Tokyo's Akihabara Station Leaves Four Injured
Childcare Crisis Unfolds in Newfane Following Daycare Closure
2 mins ago
Childcare Crisis Unfolds in Newfane Following Daycare Closure
EFCC Closes in on Former Minister Farouq Over Alleged N37.1 Billion Fraud
2 mins ago
EFCC Closes in on Former Minister Farouq Over Alleged N37.1 Billion Fraud
Latest Headlines
World News
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
19 seconds
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
32 seconds
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
49 seconds
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
58 seconds
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
59 seconds
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
1 min
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
1 min
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
1 min
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
2 mins
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app