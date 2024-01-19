Pennsylvania Man Sentenced For Violating Federal Firearms Laws

A 40-year-old resident of Franklin, Pennsylvania, Philip John Dechant, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for violating federal firearms laws. A convicted felon, Dechant was found in possession of multiple firearms in April 2020, which is a direct breach of federal law prohibiting felons from owning firearms or ammunition.

Details of the Conviction

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Dechant's sentencing on January 18, 2024. The investigation that led to his prosecution was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Dechant's possession of firearms as a convicted felon is not only a violation of his personal legal restrictions but also a threat to public safety.

Another Related Case

In a related case, Riley Simmons, a 32-year-old resident of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to time served (13 months) and two years of supervised release, including six months of home detention, for making materially false statements associated with firearm acquisitions. Having pleaded guilty to two counts of making false statements during firearm purchases, Simmons bought five firearms for friends who were prohibited from possessing them due to prior felony convictions.

Significance of the Verdicts

Three of these firearms were later found in possession of felons with whom Simmons lived or was associated, with one of the firearms being used in a Harrisburg shooting in February 2019. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby leading the prosecution. These cases underscore the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to enforce federal firearms laws and ensure public safety.