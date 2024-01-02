Pennsylvania Man Dies in Desperate Escape Attempt from Police Custody

In a tragic turn of events, a 42-year-old man from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Bernard Geisel, met his untimely demise following an attempted escape from the custody of state police. The incident, which took place on December 29 in Connellsville, Fayette County, unfolded in a vacant building where Geisel had allegedly been squatting. State troopers had apprehended him on charges of trespassing and an outstanding warrant for attempted homicide. In a desperate bid for freedom, Geisel broke free from the officers and jumped through a third-floor window, resulting in fatal injuries.

From Apprehension to Fatal Escape

State troopers had taken Geisel into custody at the vacant building in Connellsville, where he had reportedly been squatting. The arrest was not only on the grounds of trespassing, but also due to an outstanding warrant for attempted homicide linked to a prior incident at a Sheetz convenience store. As the officers attempted to complete the arrest process, Geisel managed to break free. In a leap of desperation, he jumped through a window, plummeting three stories to the ground below.

A History of Violence

The attempted homicide charge that hung over Geisel stemmed from an incident on December 14. It was alleged that Geisel had attacked another man with a crowbar at a Sheetz in Redstone Township. The confrontation was reportedly sparked when the man approached Geisel. The two men had a shared history, having both been involved with the same woman. Geisel is also said to have used his car to assault the victim, attempting to run him over. However, a pillar in the vicinity saved the man from being hit. After the failed vehicular assault, Geisel allegedly attempted to attack the man with the crowbar once more. The victim, however, managed to escape in his truck.

Tragedy Strikes

Following his leap from the third-floor window in his escape attempt, Geisel suffered fatal injuries. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, but despite the best efforts of the medical team, he was pronounced dead. This tragic end to Geisel’s escape underscores the devastating consequences of his desperate bid for freedom.